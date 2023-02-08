Basketball

In Pictures: LeBron James breaks Kareem’s NBA scoring record

With 38 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder, LeBron James surpassed Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s longstanding record.

Team Sportstar
08 February, 2023 12:04 IST
LeBron James leaves the court after passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

LeBron James leaves the court after passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

LeBron James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and became the leading scorer in NBA on Wednesday during Los Angeles Lakers; game against Oklahoma City Thunder.

Starting the night 36 points behind the top spot, LeBron shot 12 off 18 to end with 38 points and break the record.

The game was halted mid way as LeBron claimed the crown. Jabbar and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver took the court and congratulated LeBron.

Here is how the moments after LeBron’s record-breaking shot unfolded.

THE MOMENT

The record breaking shot - LeBron James took a mid-court jump shot to take the all-time scoring record from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The record breaking shot - LeBron James took a mid-court jump shot to take the all-time scoring record from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

THE CELEBRATION

As the game came to a halt, LeBron, with both arms in the air, rushed to the opposite end of the court to celebrate.

As the game came to a halt, LeBron, with both arms in the air, rushed to the opposite end of the court to celebrate.

GREETED BY FAMILY

As the celebrations began, LeBron was greeted on court by his kids Bronny and Bryce Maximus.

As the celebrations began, LeBron was greeted on court by his kids Bronny and Bryce Maximus.

PASSING THE BATON

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver looks on as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ceremoniously hands LeBron James the ball after James passed Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver looks on as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ceremoniously hands LeBron James the ball after James passed Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

THE WORD

An emotional LeBron James before he speaks at the packed Crypto.com centre in Los Angeles after breaking the record.

An emotional LeBron James before he speaks at the packed Crypto.com centre in Los Angeles after breaking the record.

