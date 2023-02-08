LeBron James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and became the leading scorer in NBA on Wednesday during Los Angeles Lakers; game against Oklahoma City Thunder.

Starting the night 36 points behind the top spot, LeBron shot 12 off 18 to end with 38 points and break the record.

The game was halted mid way as LeBron claimed the crown. Jabbar and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver took the court and congratulated LeBron.

Here is how the moments after LeBron’s record-breaking shot unfolded.

THE MOMENT

The record breaking shot - LeBron James took a mid-court jump shot to take the all-time scoring record from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. | Photo Credit: AFP

THE CELEBRATION

As the game came to a halt, LeBron, with both arms in the air, rushed to the opposite end of the court to celebrate. | Photo Credit: AFP

GREETED BY FAMILY

As the celebrations began, LeBron was greeted on court by his kids Bronny and Bryce Maximus. | Photo Credit: AFP

PASSING THE BATON

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver looks on as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ceremoniously hands LeBron James the ball after James passed Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. | Photo Credit: AFP

THE WORD