LeBron James, Kevin Durant lead NBA All-Star fan voting

Fans account for 50 per cent of the All-Star voting. The other half is equally shared by NBA players and the media.

Reuters
06 January, 2023 11:43 IST
File image of LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

File image of LeBron James and Kevin Durant. | Photo Credit: AP

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant lead their respective conferences in the first release of NBA All-Star voting by fans, with each registering more than 3.1 million votes.

Trailing James in voting in the Western Conference frontcourt are Denver’s Nikola Jokic and James’ teammate, Anthony Davis. Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks lead the voting in the backcourt.

All four have more than 2 million votes.

In the East, Giannis Antetokounmpo of Milwaukee, Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and Boston’s Jayson Tatum have registered more than 2 million votes each in frontcourt voting, as has the Celtics’ Kyrie Irving in the backcourt. Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell is second among guards in the East, with 1.6 million votes.

The game is scheduled for Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City.

Voting is still ongoing. Friday is “3-for-1 Day,” and each fan vote will be counted three times.

