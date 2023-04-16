Basketball

NBA: LeBron James career Playoffs record, titles, stats before Lakers vs Grizzlies

This NBA Playoffs will be the 16th time that LeBron James will feature in the post-season tournament.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 16 April, 2023 20:01 IST
CHENNAI 16 April, 2023 20:01 IST
LeBron James in action for Los Angeles Lakers during the Play-In tournament.

LeBron James in action for Los Angeles Lakers during the Play-In tournament. | Photo Credit: AFP

This NBA Playoffs will be the 16th time that LeBron James will feature in the post-season tournament.

LeBron James led his Los Angeles Lakers side to victory in the Play-In contest against Minnesota Timberwolves to secure a berth in the NBA Playoffs.

NBA: Steph Curry career Playoffs record, titles, stats before Warriors vs Kings

It will be the 16th time that LeBron features in the post-season tournament. He has won the title four times - one with Cleveland Cavaliers, two with Miami Heat and one with the Lakers.

His stats in the Playoffs are off the charts and incredibly consistent. In his 532 games in the Playoffs, LeBron averages over 28 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists. He shoots at 49.5% overall and 33.7% from beyond the arc.

Here is the stats breakdown of LeBron in the Playoffs:

YearTeamGames StartedPoints Per GameRebounds Per GameAssists Per GameFG%3P%
2020-21Lakers623.37.28.047.437.5
2019-20Lakers2127.610.78.856.037.0
2017-18Cavaliers2234.09.19.053.934.2
2016-17Cavaliers1832.89.27.856.541.1
2015-16Cavaliers2126.39.57.652.534.0
2014-15Cavaliers2030.111.48.541.722.7
2013-14Cavaliers2027.47.14.856.540.7
2012-13Heat2325.98.46.649.137.5
2011-12Heat2330.39.75.650.025.9
2010-11Heat2123.78.45.946.635.3
2009-10Cavaliers1129.19.37.650.240.0
2008-09Cavaliers1435.39.27.351.033.3
2007-08Cavaliers1318.27.87.641.125.7
2006-07Cavaliers2025.18.18.041.628.0
2005-06Cavaliers1330.88.15.847.633.3

Read more stories on Basketball.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Meet Poonam Chaturvedi: India's tallest female basketball player

Michael Jordan sneakers sell for nearly $1.5 mn, an auction record

Slide shows

Kenneth Faried picks NBA’s top five youngsters

On friendship day, a look at the friendships in the world of sports

Kobe’s five: Lakers legend reveals top 5 players

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us