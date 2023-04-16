NBA: LeBron James career Playoffs record, titles, stats before Lakers vs Grizzlies

LeBron James led his Los Angeles Lakers side to victory in the Play-In contest against Minnesota Timberwolves to secure a berth in the NBA Playoffs.

It will be the 16th time that LeBron features in the post-season tournament. He has won the title four times - one with Cleveland Cavaliers, two with Miami Heat and one with the Lakers.

His stats in the Playoffs are off the charts and incredibly consistent. In his 532 games in the Playoffs, LeBron averages over 28 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists. He shoots at 49.5% overall and 33.7% from beyond the arc.

Here is the stats breakdown of LeBron in the Playoffs: