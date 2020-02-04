LeBron chose Gianna Bryant's number two because of his own daughter

LeBron James revealed he decided to wear number two in the NBA All-Star Game in honour of Gianna Bryant and for his own daughter, Zhuri.

The tributes will continue for Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash on January 26, during the All-Star Game later this month.

James' team will wear Gianna's number two, while Giannis Antetokounmpo's side will don the 24 Kobe made famous during his glittering NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Lakers star James said he had been asked about which number he wanted his team to wear in Chicago on February 16.

"They asked me which number did I want to wear, the 24 or the two, for my team and I picked two," he told a news conference on Monday. "Giannis is going to wear 24 for their team."

Asked why he chose two, James replied: "Zhuri", referring to his five-year-old daughter.

James' Lakers are back at the Staples Center on Tuesday, hosting the San Antonio Spurs.

The three-time NBA champion said the Lakers needed to stick together during what would be an emotional season in the wake of Bryant's shock death.

"Every game is going to be emotional," James said.

"You're going to look up in the rafters, you're going to see that eight, that 24, you're going to see the decal on the floor.

"Every game is going to be emotional, but obviously time heals all, it's going to continue to help us every game, every day.

"We're going to continue to lean on each other, lean on the crowd, the crowd is going to lean on us and we've got to continue to push forward because that's what he'd want us to do."