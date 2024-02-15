The festivities of the NBA All-Star Weekend are underway as the best of the league gear up for the flagship event at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, the home of Indiana Pacers, on Sunday.

The five starters from each conference were confirmed by the league last month after voting from fans, current players and the media. The most notable ommission from the this year’s showpiece was Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry. Though the point guard ended second in the fan voting, he did not make it to the final starters list.

In honor of the 2024 NBA All-Star game returning to East vs. West format...



Take a look back at the top plays from 2017's NBA All-Star East vs. West battle 🌟#NBAAllStar 2024: Sunday, 2/18 on TNT pic.twitter.com/pxxC6m8voK — NBA (@NBA) February 11, 2024

The Eastern and Western conference teams will be led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James, respectively.

Apart from the All-Star game, the weekend will have a lineup of other events which includes thee three-point contest between Curry and Sabrina Ionescu of WNBA’s New York Liberty. There will be a celebrity game as well followed Skills Challenge and Slam Dunk Contest.

Sportstar takes you through all that you need to know before the All-Star Weekend:

Who are the NBA All-Star Game starters?

Eastern Conference: Giannis Antetokounmpo*, Damian Lillard, Joel Embiid, Jason Taytum, Tyrese Haliburton

Western Conference: LeBron James*, Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Who are the NBA All-Star Game reserves?

Eastern Conference: Bam Adebayo, Paolo Banchero, Jaylen Brown, Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Maxey, Donovan Mitchell, Julius Randle.

Western Conference: Devin Booker, Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, Anthony Edwards, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Karl-Anthony Towns.

What is the format of NBA All-Star Game?

The NBA All-Star Game will feature the return of the classic Eastern vs Western format. The traditional scoring system with four 12-minute quarters will also return. This year’s game will not have the untimed fourth quarter and the Final Target Score.

Stephen Curry, right, is presented with a 2024 NBA All-Star ball from Golden State Warriors team majority owner Joe Lacob. | Photo Credit: AP

What are the other events during the NBA All-Star Weekend?

NBA Rising Stars

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

HBCU Classic

Skills Challenge

Starry 3-Point Contest

Stephen vs. Sabrina 3-Point Challenge

Slam Dunk

73rd All-Star Game

When is the NBA All-Star Weekend taking place?

The NBA All-Star Weekend will take place from February 16, 2024 to February 18, 2024. The Celebrity Game and the Rising Stars match will take place on Friday.

The NBA All-Star Saturday events will take place on Saturday and the concluding NBA All-Stars Game will be held on Sunday i.e. February 18.

LeBron, Dame and Embiid...



Some of the clutchest shots from recent NBA All-Star games 👀🔥#NBAAllStar 2024: Sunday, 2/18 on TNT pic.twitter.com/Cfap3ZZVob — NBA (@NBA) February 10, 2024

When and where to watch the NBA All-Star Weekend?

The NBA All-Star Weekend will be telecast on the TNT Network in the United States of America. The All-Star Game will commence at 8PM ET on February 18. In India, the game will start at 6:30AM on February 19.

The events will also be available on the NBA website with a league pass.