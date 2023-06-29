MagazineBuy Print

NBA releases the new CBA to its teams; deal goes into effect Saturday

The 676-page agreement — now signed by both the NBA and National Basketball Players Association — is for seven years.

Published : Jun 29, 2023 11:06 IST , NEW YORK - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: NBA logo is seen during the game between the Orlando Magic and the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado, on January 8, 2023.
FILE PHOTO: NBA logo is seen during the game between the Orlando Magic and the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado, on January 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images
FILE PHOTO: NBA logo is seen during the game between the Orlando Magic and the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado, on January 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

The NBA released the full Collective Bargaining Agreement to its teams on Wednesday, two days before the start of free agency and three days before the new labor agreement between the league and its players takes effect.

The 676-page agreement — now signed by both the NBA and National Basketball Players Association — is for seven years, meaning through the 2029-30 season, though either side can opt out a year early by declaring its intention to do so by October 15, 2028.

The sides agreed in principle on the new deal in the early morning hours of April 1, when the NBA was preparing to opt out of the current CBA in a move that could have led to the league’s first major labor impasse in 12 years.

NBA owners and players then voted separately to approve the new deal in late April. It then took the sides several weeks to complete the writing of the actual agreement.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
