Indian hoopster Princepal Singh opens up on NBA G League learnings

Indian hoopster Princepal Singh, who had signed the NBA G league contract in 2020, had not entered a basketball court for a long time due to the COVID-induced lockdown in India.

He is slowly finding his mojo back after resuming training in the United States of America. The 20-year-old is part of the Ignite team in the G league.

“When I first came to the US, I was excited to meet my team-mates. I had become a bit unfit and worked on my conditioning on arrival and later on my basketball skills like shooting. The players here are very good and I am getting to learn a lot. I observe what they do closely. The training regime has been very good. It is a great opportunity for me to improve my game,” said Princepal in a media interaction on Tuesday.

“I feel I have improved in passing, shooting and dribbling since arriving here,” he said.

Standing at six foot and 10 inches, Princepal has been studying the nuances of the sport by talking to Palpreet Singh Brar who was part of the league in 2016. “He always tells me how to play here, the areas to work on like defense and rebound.”

Princepal has been doing a lot of weight training. “I spend 45 minutes on weight training. I have worked with the NBA academies in India and Australia and so I am used to this kind of training now,” he said.

Promising youngster

Princepal’s coach at Ignite, Brian Shaw, said the Indian youngster had made rapid strides and there were no issues with his skills.

“I don’t think Princepal had been playing as much basketball as most of the team, but as I have said in the past, with time he has improved the most. Through a lot of hard work, he has been able to extend his range out to the three-point line. Just continuing to work hard every day,” Shaw said.

“He has been very attentive, he wants to soak up all the information that he is getting. He comes in early for extra work to improve on areas like the shooting range.”