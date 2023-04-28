Basketball

NBA: Lawyer for Edwards vows ‘vigorous’ defense on assault charge

An attorney for Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards vowed to “vigorously defend” the NBA standout from third-degree assault charges by Denver police, who say he swung a chair and injured two women.

AFP
Los Angeles 28 April, 2023 07:42 IST
Los Angeles 28 April, 2023 07:42 IST
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards sits on the bench during a timeout in the second half of Game 5 of the team’s NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards sits on the bench during a timeout in the second half of Game 5 of the team’s NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets. | Photo Credit: AP

An attorney for Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards vowed to “vigorously defend” the NBA standout from third-degree assault charges by Denver police, who say he swung a chair and injured two women.

An attorney for Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards vowed to “vigorously defend” the NBA standout from third-degree assault charges by Denver police, who say he swung a chair and injured two women.

The 21-year-old All-Star guard from Atlanta was accused of the tirade while leaving the arena floor after the T-Wolves’ playoff run ended with a loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Edwards missed a potential game-tying shot at the buzzer on Tuesday night and stormed off the court, television footage appearing to show him slamming a chair down on his way to the locker room.

Harvey Steinberg, a lawyer for Edwards, released a statement on Thursday denying police claims Edwards swung a chair and delivered minor injuries to two women.

Also Read
NBA: Edwards cited for allegedly striking arena staff with chair

“With the game over, Anthony’s exit from the court was partially obstructed by a chair, which he moved and set down three steps later,” the statement said.

“As video of the incident confirms, Anthony did not swing the chair at anyone and of course did not intend to hurt anyone.

“Despite these innocent facts, the Denver Police Department inexplicably chose to charge Anthony with two counts of misdemeanour assault.

“Anthony intends to vigorously defend against these baseless charges.”

Edwards is due to appear in court on June 9 in Denver on the misdemeanour charge, which could bring jail time and a fine of up to $1,000.

Read more stories on Basketball.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Meet Poonam Chaturvedi: India's tallest female basketball player

Michael Jordan sneakers sell for nearly $1.5 mn, an auction record

Slide shows

Kenneth Faried picks NBA’s top five youngsters

On friendship day, a look at the friendships in the world of sports

Kobe’s five: Lakers legend reveals top 5 players

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us