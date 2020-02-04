More Sports Basketball Basketball NBA: Los Angeles Clippers edges Spurs, Butler stars for Heat Kawhi Leonard helped the Los Angeles Clippers past the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA. Dejan Kalinic 04 February, 2020 13:36 IST Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard. - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 04 February, 2020 13:36 IST The Los Angeles Clippers edged the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA on Monday, while Jimmy Butler inspired the Miami Heat.Facing his former team, Kawhi Leonard top-scored for the Clippers with 22 points in the 108-105 victory.Paul George had a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds, to go with eight assists, in the Clippers' win. LaMarcus Aldridge (27 points) and DeMar DeRozan (26) almost saw San Antonio to a surprise result.Butler lifted the Miami Heat to a 137-106 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.He had 38 points and seven rebounds, while Goran Dragic contributed 24 points and six assists as Miami improved to 34-15 and left Philadelphia at 31-20.Porzingis shines, Tatum tremendousKristaps Porzingis' 38 points and 12 rebounds helped the Luka Doncic-less Dallas Mavericks past the Indiana Pacers 112-103.For the Pacers, Domantas Sabonis finished with 26 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.Jayson Tatum powered the Boston Celtics past the Atlanta Hawks 123-115 thanks to 28 points and seven rebounds.Kevin Love's double-double of 33 points and 13 rebounds was not enough for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who went down to the New York Knicks 139-134 after overtime.Jackson, Doumbouya struggleReggie Jackson went one-of-16 from the field and Sekou Doumbouya was two-of-15 in the Detroit Pistons' 96-82 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.Young from deepTrae Young hit a shot from the logo in the Hawks' loss to the Celtics. He finished with 34 points.Bucks at PelicansThe high-flying Milwaukee Bucks (42-7) takes on the New Orleans Pelicans (20-30) at the Smoothie King Center on Tuesday.The resultsOrlando Magic 112-100 Charlotte HornetsNew York Knicks 139-134 Cleveland CavaliersDallas Mavericks 112-103 Indiana PacersGolden State Warriors 125-117 Washington WizardsBoston Celtics 123-115 Atlanta HawksBrooklyn Nets 119-97 Phoenix SunsMiami Heat 137-106 Philadelphia 76ersMemphis Grizzlies 96-82 Detroit PistonsSacramento Kings 113-109 Minnesota TimberwolvesLos Angeles Clippers 108-105 San Antonio Spurs Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.