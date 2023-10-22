MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

NBA: Grizzlies C Steven Adams to undergo season-ending knee surgery

The Grizzlies said in a news release that the surgery on Adams’ right cruciate ligament is necessary because “non-operative rehabilitation did not resolve ongoing knee instability.”

Published : Oct 22, 2023 23:08 IST , Florida - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Adams, 30, played in 42 games last season and averaged 8.6 points, a career-high 11.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 blocks per game.
Adams, 30, played in 42 games last season and averaged 8.6 points, a career-high 11.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 blocks per game. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Adams, 30, played in 42 games last season and averaged 8.6 points, a career-high 11.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 blocks per game. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Memphis Grizzlies starting center Steven Adams will have right knee surgery and miss the 2023-24 season, the team announced Sunday.

The Grizzlies said in a news release that the surgery on Adams’ right cruciate ligament is necessary because “non-operative rehabilitation did not resolve ongoing knee instability.”

Adams sprained the ligament as he dove for a loose ball in a 112-110 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Jan. 22. It originally was estimated he’d miss three to five weeks, but after he underwent a stem cell injection on March 8, he was ruled out for the season.

He played in two preseason games for the Grizzlies, scoring nine points and grabbing 10 rebounds in 27 total minutes.

Adams, 30, played in 42 games last season and averaged 8.6 points, a career-high 11.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 blocks per game.

ALSO READ: NBA Preseason Roundup: Scottie Barnes scores 23 points, sprains foot in Raptors’ win over Wizards

The No. 12 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by Oklahoma City, he has played with the Thunder (2013-20), New Orleans Pelicans (2020-21) and Grizzlies.

He has career averages of 9.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 blocks in 706 games (641 starts).

Xavier Tillman is next on the depth chart for the Grizzlies. Tillman, 24, averaged 7.0 points and 5.0 rebounds in 61 games (29 starts) last season.

In 173 career games (43 starts), all with Memphis, he has averages of 6.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Related stories

Related Topics

Memphis Grizzlies /

steven adams /

NBA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA: Grizzlies C Steven Adams to undergo season-ending knee surgery
    Reuters
  2. Chelsea beats Brighton 4-2 to move level on points with WSL leader Man City
    Reuters
  3. Most sixes in ODI World Cup history: Rohit Sharma goes past AB de Villiers, second on overall list
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs NZ, ICC World Cup 2023: Shami, the ultimate team man, returns with five-for in Dharamsala
    Lalith Kalidas
  5. India equals New Zealand’s record for most successive ODI World Cup wins while chasing
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. NBA: Grizzlies C Steven Adams to undergo season-ending knee surgery
    Reuters
  2. NBA Preseason Roundup: Scottie Barnes scores 23 points, sprains foot in Raptors’ win over Wizards
    AP
  3. Former NBA All-Star and four-time champion with Warriors, Andre Iguodala retires after 19 seasons
    Reuters
  4. Former NBA head coach Terry Stotts leaves role as Bucks assistant
    AP
  5. NBA Preseason Roundup: James, Durant finally face off again as Suns beats Lakers 123-100
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA: Grizzlies C Steven Adams to undergo season-ending knee surgery
    Reuters
  2. Chelsea beats Brighton 4-2 to move level on points with WSL leader Man City
    Reuters
  3. Most sixes in ODI World Cup history: Rohit Sharma goes past AB de Villiers, second on overall list
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs NZ, ICC World Cup 2023: Shami, the ultimate team man, returns with five-for in Dharamsala
    Lalith Kalidas
  5. India equals New Zealand’s record for most successive ODI World Cup wins while chasing
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment