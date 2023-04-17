Basketball

NBA Playoffs: Giannis, Morant and other injuries in post season, expected return dates

NBA: Full list of injured players for the post season and their expected duration of absence.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 17 April, 2023 18:08 IST
Giannis Antetokounmpo after an awkward fall during Game 1 of Bucks vs Heat.

Giannis Antetokounmpo after an awkward fall during Game 1 of Bucks vs Heat. | Photo Credit: AFP

Injuries to Giannis Antetokounmpo of Milwaukee Bucks and Ja Morant of Memphis Grizzlies were the marring undertones as the opening games in the NBA Playoffs first-round were completed on Sunday night.

Giannis fell awkwardly on his back after being fouled by Miami Heat’s Kevin Love. The Bucks’ forward tried to fight through the pain and play but took no part in the game as his team lost Game 1.

Later in the match, Heat’s Tyler Herro also had to leave the court after suffering a hand injury.

During Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers game, Morant fell on his hand while trying to drive to the rim.

While Herro is ruled out from the second game, there were no updates on Giannis and Morant.

Here is the list of injured players during the NBA Playoffs and their duration of absence:

Injured Players and their expected duration of absence
Giannis Antetokounmpo - Milwaukee Bucks - Not known
Ja Morant - Memphis Grizzlies - Not known
Tyler Herro - Miami Heat - Ruled out of MIL vs MIA Game 2
Paul George - Los Angeles Clippers - Ruled out of entire PHX vs LAC series

