NBA Playoffs: Giannis, Morant and other injuries in post season, expected return dates

Injuries to Giannis Antetokounmpo of Milwaukee Bucks and Ja Morant of Memphis Grizzlies were the marring undertones as the opening games in the NBA Playoffs first-round were completed on Sunday night.

Giannis fell awkwardly on his back after being fouled by Miami Heat’s Kevin Love. The Bucks’ forward tried to fight through the pain and play but took no part in the game as his team lost Game 1.

Later in the match, Heat’s Tyler Herro also had to leave the court after suffering a hand injury.

During Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers game, Morant fell on his hand while trying to drive to the rim.

While Herro is ruled out from the second game, there were no updates on Giannis and Morant.

Here is the list of injured players during the NBA Playoffs and their duration of absence: