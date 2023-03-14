NBA result: Jimmy Butler scores 24, Miami Heat holds off Utah Jazz 119-115

Jimmy Butler scored 24 points to lead seven Miami players in double figures, Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent each scored 18, and the Heat held off the Utah Jazz 119-115 on Monday night.

Bam Adebayo scored 16 for Miami, Victor Oladipo and Kevin Love each had 11, and Caleb Martin scored 10.

Lauri Markkanen scored 38 for Utah, which got 23 from Simone Fontecchio and 14 from Ochai Agbaji. Miami was 31 for 36 from the foul line, compared with 13 for 18 for the Jazz.

Talen Horton-Tucker put Utah on top with a short jumper with 1:16 left, and Herro gave Miami the lead right back on a 3-pointer with 55.3 seconds remaining. It stayed a two-point game until the final seconds; Agbaji missed a short shot in the lane that was contested by Adebayo, who got the rebound, was fouled and made two free throws with six seconds left to seal the win.

Clutch games are defined by the NBA as those within five points with five minutes remaining in regulation, and nobody has played more of them this season than Miami and Utah. This was the 50th for the Heat and the 46th for the Jazz.

And this was so on-brand for both teams.

There were 13 lead changes in the fourth quarter alone after there were only five of them – and five ties – in the first 36 minutes. Miami is now 28-22 in clutch games, and Utah 20-26.

The win also gave Miami breathing room over Atlanta in the race for the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference. The Hawks (34-35) lost to Minnesota while Miami (37-33) moved 2 1/2 games ahead of Atlanta — and Miami also owns the tiebreaker if necessary.