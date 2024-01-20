NBA roundup: Defending champion Nuggets hand Celtics first home loss of season

Jamal Murray scored 35 points, Nikola Jokic had with 34 and the Denver Nuggets held on to hand the Boston Celtics their first home loss of the season, 102-100 on Friday night.

Jokic added 12 rebounds and nine assists to help the defending NBA champions end the Celtics’ streak at 20 home victories. It was the first of two regular-season meetings between teams with sights on representing their respective conferences in the NBA Finals. They play again in Denver on March 7.

Jayson Tatum had a chance to tie it in the closing seconds, but he missed a one-legged fadeaway off the rim. He finished with 22 points and eight rebounds. Derrick White had 24 points and Kristaps Porzingis added 21.

Jokic, the two-time NBA MVP, feasted on a Celtics defense that opted not to double-team him for most of the game. He was efficient, connecting on 14 of 22 field attempts. It also didn’t stop him from finding his teammates, as he had nine of his assists in the first three quarters.

SUNS 123, PELICANS 109

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Devin Booker scored a season-high 52 points in 37 minutes on the court — his second straight 50-point game against New Orleans — and Phoenix beat the Pelicans for its fourth straight victory.

The last time Booker — who had 25 points in the first quarter — was in the Suns’ lineup against New Orleans he scored 58 points in a victory in Phoenix on Dec. 17, 2022. On Friday, he was 18 of 30 from the field, 6 of 11 on 3s and made 10 free throws without a miss.

Booker reached 50 points for the sixth time in his career. He had a career-high 70 at Boston on March 24, 2017.

Kevin Durant added 26 points and Jusuf Nurkic grabbed 15 rebounds for Phoenix. Zion Williamson scored 24 points for the Pelicans.

76ERS 124, MAGIC 109

Joel Embiid scored 36 points, Tyrese Maxey had 32 and Philadelphia beat Orlando for its fourth straight victory.

Embiid had scored 30 or more points in a franchise-record 19 straights. The NBA scoring leader did not play in the fourth quarter. Maxey, who also had five assists, has scored 20 or more points in 11 straight games.

The 76ers won for the ninth straight time on the road with Embiid in the lineup. They are 2-6 away from home without him.

Wendell Carter Jr. had 25 points and 11 rebounds for the Magic.

HAWKS 109, HEAT 108

Dejounte Murray hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with two seconds left and Atlanta spoiled Udonis Haslem’s jersey retirement night by beating Miami.

Murray scored 22 points, finishing with his second straight late winner. On Wednesday night at home, he hit a 17-foot jumper as time expired to give Atlanta a 106-104 victory over Orlando.

Bogdan Bogdanovic added 17, Jalen Johnson had 15 and Saddiq Bey 14 for Atlanta, which trailed by four with 35 seconds left. Bogdanovic made a pair of free throws, the Hawks got a stop and then Murray connected.

Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler each scored 25 points for Miami.

HORNETS 124, SPURS 120

LaMelo Ball scored 16 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and Charlotte beat San Antonio to end a six-game losing streak.

San Antonio rookie star Victor Wembanyama sat out for the sixth time this season. The No. 1 overall pick sprained an ankle Dec. 23 at Dallas, and the Spurs have been cautious with him. Keldon Johnson led San Antonio with 25 points.

No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller added 24 points for Charlotte.