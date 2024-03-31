MagazineBuy Print

NBA roundup: Magic rolls over Grizzlies to end skid

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 36 points and 16 rebounds, and visiting Milwaukee ended its two-game losing streak by beating Atlanta.

Published : Mar 31, 2024 10:08 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks attacks the basket against Dejounte Murray #5 of the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena.
Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks attacks the basket against Dejounte Murray #5 of the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks attacks the basket against Dejounte Murray #5 of the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Wendell Carter Jr. had 15 points and 13 rebounds as the Orlando Magic beat the visiting Memphis Grizzlies 118-88 on Saturday.

Orlando led by as many as 43 and snapped a three-game losing streak. Seven Magic players scored in double figures, including Cole Anthony (15), Jalen Suggs (15), Franz Wagner (13), and Paolo Banchero, who had 13 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, and matched his career high with four blocked shots. Markelle Fultz had 12 points, and Joe Ingles chipped in 11 points.

Orlando never trailed after the opening two minutes and shot 48.7 per cent from the floor, including 22 of 44 (50 per cent) from 3-point range. The Magic led by 20 at the end of the opening quarter and never let the undermanned Grizzlies get within striking distance.

Memphis played with a makeshift lineup after Desmond Bane (back soreness) and Santi Aldama (illness) were ruled out prior to the game. Jordan Goodwin led the Grizzlies with 16 points and 11 rebounds off the bench. Brandon Clarke scored 13 points, GG Jackson and Scottie Pippen Jr. added 11 apiece, Jake LaRavia had 10, and Luke Kennard scored nine after missing the past five games (personal reasons).

Bucks 122, Hawks 113

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 36 points and 16 rebounds, and visiting Milwaukee ended its two-game losing streak by beating Atlanta.

Antetokounmpo was 12-for-22 from the field and 12-for-16 from the free-throw line and added eight assists for the Bucks. It was the league-leading 34th time that Antetokounmpo has recorded 30-plus points and 10-plus rebounds.

The Hawks were led by Bogdan Bogdanovic with 38 points and 10 rebounds, and Dejounte Murray with 20 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds.

Celtics 104, Pelicans 92

Kristaps Porzingis had a double-double, and Boston’s defence stifled the New Orleans offence after a big first period as the visiting Celtics pulled away for a win.

Porzingis finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds, four teammates also scored in double figures, and the Celtics took command in the third quarter to end a two-game losing streak -- tied for its longest of the season. Jayson Tatum led the way with 23 points.

Zion Williamson scored 25 points, and CJ McCollum added 24 to lead the Pelicans. New Orleans scored 37 points in the first quarter but finished with fewer points in the second and third quarters combined (31).

NBA /

Giannis Antetokounmpo

