NBA roundup: Wizards defeats Suns to snap 10-game losing streak

The Washington Wizards outscored the Phoenix Suns 25-12 in the final 5 1/2 minutes and snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 113-110 win over the host Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

Washington got 29 points from Kyle Kuzma and 27 points from Bradley Beal, and each of them added six rebounds and six assists. The Suns took a 98-88 lead midway through the fourth quarter on a pair of Deandre Ayton free throws, the last of his 30 points. Phoenix then went the next 5:17 scoring just two points while Washington ripped off 21 points.

The Wizards -- who hadn’t won since Nov. 28 -- took a nine-point lead with 22.2 seconds remaining as a result of the 21-2 outburst. The Suns cut the deficit to three when Landry Shamet made consecutive 3-pointers.

After a pair of Beal free throws, Phoenix’s Chris Paul drew a foul on a 3-point attempt with 3.8 seconds left, giving him an opportunity to pull the Suns within two points. Paul made the first but missed the next two, effectively ending Phoenix’s hope for a rally. Ayton snared a game-high 13 rebounds, and Paul registered 12 points and 11 assists.

Nuggets 105, Grizzlies 91

Aaron Gordon scored 24 points, Nikola Jokic had 13 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists, and host Denver beat Memphis.

Bruce Brown scored 16 points, Christian Braun had 13 points and Bones Hyland and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 12 apiece for Denver, which won for the fifth time in six games.

The Nuggets played without guard Jamal Murray, who was dealing with soreness in his surgically repaired left knee. Murray shot 2-for-11 in a win over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday while dealing with the knee ailment.

Bulls 113, Heat 103

Nikola Vucevic scored 29 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as visiting Chicago ended a four-game losing streak and stopped Miami’s four-game winning run.

DeMar DeRozan scored 16 of his 24 points in the second half, and Zach LaVine added 21 points and seven assists for the Bulls.

Bam Adebayo tallied 27 points, 12 rebounds and six assists for Miami, which has lost three of its past four home contests. Tyler Herro added 19 points and seven assists.

Jazz 126, Pistons 111

Lauri Markkanen tied his career high with 38 points and visiting Utah pulled away from Detroit.

Markkanen made 13 of 20 field-goal attempts, including nine 3-pointers. He also scored 38 points against Phoenix last month. On Tuesday, Jordan Clarkson had 21 points and six assists. Jarred Vanderbilt supplied 18 points, 13 rebounds and six assists and Malik Beasley tossed in 17 points off the bench.

Rookie Jaden Ivey scored a career-high 30 points to lead the Pistons, who have lost six of their last seven games. Jalen Duren had 15 points and 14 rebounds, and Bojan Bogdanovic also scored 15 points.

Knicks 132, Warriors 94

Immanuel Quickley scored 22 points off the bench to lead six players in double figures for New York, which never trailed as they extended the NBA’s longest active winning streak by routing visiting Golden State.

Jalen Brunson scored 21 points and Julius Randle (15 points, 12 rebounds) posted a double-double for the Knicks, who have won eight straight -- their longest streak since a nine-game run from April 9-24, 2021.

Quentin Grimes scored 19 points, RJ Barrett had 18 points and reserve Miles McBride added 10 points for the Knicks, who beat the Warriors in New York for the first time since Feb. 27, 2013. Jordan Poole scored 26 points for the Warriors, who fell to 1-2 since superstar shooting guard Stephen Curry sustained a left shoulder injury on Dec. 14. Curry is out indefinitely.