Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook owns one of the 10 best assist totals in NBA history after passing Hall of Famer Gary Payton on Monday.

Westbrook dished out 10 assists in the Lakers’ 121-104 loss to the Brooklyn Nets in New York, giving him 8,972 for his career. He surpassed Payton’s total of 8,966 when he set up Thomas Bryant for a dunk with 42.8 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

By season’s end, Westbrook likely will catch Isiah Thomas, who is in ninth place with 9,061 assists. After that, he would be pursuing No. 8 Oscar Robertson (9,887) and No. 7 Magic Johnson (10,141).

Westbrook’s teammate, LeBron James, is in sixth place on the list with 10,327 assists, seven behind Mark Jackson. James did not play on Monday due to a sore left ankle.

The top four on the all-time list are John Stockton (15,806), Jason Kidd (12,091), Chris Paul (11,246, including nine on Monday for the Phoenix Suns) and Steve Nash (10,335).

Westbrook, 34, is averaging 7.5 assists to go along with 15.8 points and 6.3 rebounds this season in 48 games (three starts).

For his career, the nine-time All-Star, two-time scoring champ and three-time assist champ has averaged 22.5 points, 8.4 assists and 7.3 rebounds with the Oklahoma City Thunder (2008-09 to 2018-19), Houston Rockets (2019-20), Washington Wizards (2020-21) and Lakers (2021-22 to 2022-23).