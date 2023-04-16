Basketball

Philadelphia 76ers hits franchise record 21 three-pointers against Brooklyn Nets

NBA Playoffs: Doc Rivers’ side recorded 21 three-point shots in its 121-101 Game 1 victory against Brooklyn Nets.

16 April, 2023 00:44 IST
James Harden hit six threes for Sixers against Brooklyn Nets.

James Harden hit six threes for Sixers against Brooklyn Nets.

Philadelphia 76ers recorded 21 three-point shots against Brooklyn Nets in Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs series on Saturday.

The previous record for the team was 18 - which it hit twice during its 2018/19 Playoffs series against Miami Heat.

On Saturday, James Harden led the three-points made column by firing in seven treys. Tobais Harris, P.J. Tucket, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, D’Anthony Melton, Jalen McDaniels and Georges Niang were the other players to hit threes.

The Sixers’ efficiency from beyond the arc was 48.8%, better than the overall Field-Goal% of 47.2.

Its exploits from the three-point line saw Philadelphia win 121-101 against the Nets and take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

