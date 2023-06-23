MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

NBA Draft 2023: Portland Trail Blazers picks Scoot Henderson

Scoot Henderson was selected third overall in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft.

Published : Jun 23, 2023 05:55 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Scoot Henderson during the NBA Draft Combine media interaction.
Scoot Henderson during the NBA Draft Combine media interaction. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Scoot Henderson during the NBA Draft Combine media interaction. | Photo Credit: AFP

Portland Trail Blazers selected Scoot Henderson with its second pick in the 2023 NBA Draft in New York on Wednesday.

Born in 2004, Henderson plays for Ignite in the NBA G League. He was drafted to the league in 2021 and averaged 14.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.67 steals in 21 appearances.

In the latest season, Henderson, a guard, improved his stats, taking his averages to 16.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Related Topics

NBA /

Portland Trail Blazers

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA Draft 2023 LIVE updates: Full list of players picked; Wembanyama to Spurs; streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. NBA Draft Live Updates: Wembanyama picked by Spurs, Miller goes to Hornets; picks, trade news
    Team Sportstar
  3. NBA Draft 2023: Portland Trail Blazers picks Scoot Henderson
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA Draft 2023: San Antonio Spurs picks Victor Wembanyama
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA Draft 2023: How does it work, how are players picked? - Explained
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. NBA Draft 2023: Portland Trail Blazers picks Scoot Henderson
    Team Sportstar
  2. NBA Draft 2023: San Antonio Spurs picks Victor Wembanyama
    Team Sportstar
  3. NBA Draft 2023 LIVE updates: Full list of players picked; Wembanyama to Spurs; streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA Draft Live Updates: Wembanyama picked by Spurs, Miller goes to Hornets; picks, trade news
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA Reports: Warriors trade Poole to Wizards for Chris Paul
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA Draft 2023 LIVE updates: Full list of players picked; Wembanyama to Spurs; streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. NBA Draft Live Updates: Wembanyama picked by Spurs, Miller goes to Hornets; picks, trade news
    Team Sportstar
  3. NBA Draft 2023: Portland Trail Blazers picks Scoot Henderson
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA Draft 2023: San Antonio Spurs picks Victor Wembanyama
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA Draft 2023: How does it work, how are players picked? - Explained
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment