NBA Draft 2023: Portland Trail Blazers picks Scoot Henderson

Portland Trail Blazers selected Scoot Henderson with its second pick in the 2023 NBA Draft in New York on Wednesday.

Born in 2004, Henderson plays for Ignite in the NBA G League. He was drafted to the league in 2021 and averaged 14.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.67 steals in 21 appearances.

In the latest season, Henderson, a guard, improved his stats, taking his averages to 16.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists.

