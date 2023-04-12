Which team will Lakers face in NBA Playoffs?

LeBron James yet again starred in clutch-time play and guided Los Angeles Lakers to 108-102 Over-Time win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.

The win ensured that Lakers make it the Playoffs after missing the cut in 2022. Darwin Ham’s team advances to the post-season as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

Lakers will take on the second-seed from regular season - Memphis Grizzlies - in the first round of the Playoffs. The Wolves, meanwhile, will have a second shot at securing a Playoffs berth when they take on either Oklahoma City Thunder or New Orleans Pelicans.

LeBron hit 30 points on the night, and along with Anthony Davis’ 24 points saw Lakers overturn a 15-point deficit. In the final quarter, with his team trailing 92-95, LeBron hit a three-point shot and set up another for Dennis Schroder.

Mike Conley put away three throws to force the game into overtime. The Lakers prevailed 10-4 in the five-minute period to take the win.