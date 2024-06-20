MagazineBuy Print

WNBA’s Brink suffers ACL injury ahead of Olympics

Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink, who was named in Team USA’s 3x3 basketball team for this year’s Paris Olympics, has suffered a serious knee injury, the WNBA team said on Wednesday.

Published : Jun 20, 2024 09:48 IST , Toronto - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink, who was named in Team USA’s 3x3 basketball team for this year’s Paris Olympics, has suffered a serious knee injury, the WNBA team said on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Brink, who the Sparks selected with the second pick of the WNBA Draft in April, tore ligaments during her team’s game on Tuesday in Connecticut.

“You never think it will happen to you. And despite all the hard work sometimes it does,” Brink wrote in a social media post. “This is hard to fathom but I know it will only make me stronger.

“I will not be derailed and I will continue to love this life - I’m not defined by basketball, but it is something that I love deeply and I will work everyday to get back to it.”

Brink, who won a gold medal for Team USA at the 2023 FIBA 3x3 World Cup in Vienna, averaged 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds in 15 games for a Sparks team sitting near the bottom of the standings with a 4-11 record.

