WNBA roundup: Short-handed Chicago holds off Atlanta, Sun beats Fever

Kahleah Copper scored 23 points, Ruthy Hebard had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and the short-handed Chicago Sky held off the Atlanta Dream 85-77 on Wednesday night.

Chicago led by as many as 23 points, but Atlanta trimmed it to 73-71 with 2:12 remaining. Astou Ndour scored the next five points to extend the Sky's lead to seven, and Diamond DeShields, who was 3-of-11 shooting, sealed it on a baseline jumper with 35.9 seconds left.

Ndour finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Courtney Vandersloot had 12 points, six rebounds and eight assists for Chicago (2-0), which turned it over 24 times. Stars Allie Quigley (hamstring) and Candace Parker (ankle) did not play.

Hebard beat the first-quarter buzzer with a fade-away jumper to give Chicago a 23-12 lead. She finished the half with 12 points and nine rebounds to help extend the lead to 46-28. Atlanta shot just 34.3% from the field in the first half, and 3 of 12 from the free-throw line.

Courtney Williams led Atlanta (0-2) with 24 points and eight rebounds. Chennedy Carter added 21 points with six assists. Tiffany Hayes made her season debut and scored five points in her first WNBA game in 619 days after opting out last season.

Sun trashes Fever

Natisha Hiedeman had 19 points, six assists and three steals in Connecticut Sun's dominant 88-67 victory over the Indiana Fever. Sun now remains unbeaten after three league games so far.

Jonquel Jones chipped in with 17 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for the Sun. Brionna Jones registered 16 points and five rebounds while DeWanna Bonner made 13 points with seven rebounds.

Everybody eats



Four @ConnecticutSun players scored in double-figures in tonight's win@NatishaHiedeman: 19 PTS, 6 AST@jus242: 17 PTS, 11 REB@_bjones18: 16 PTS, 5 REB

DeWanna Bonner: 13 PTS, 7 REB#CountIt pic.twitter.com/TIYsWFvcR9 — WNBA (@WNBA) May 20, 2021

Fever is off to an unfortunate 0-3 start in the season so far, allowing Sun 17 unanswered points in its loss.