Akash goes down fighting on opening day of 75th Strandja Memorial Tournament

Jugnoo (86kg) will take on Kocharian Ashot of Ukraine later on Sunday.

Published : Feb 04, 2024 21:23 IST , Sofia (Bulgaria) - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Akash Gorkha (in blue) in action.
File Photo: Akash Gorkha (in blue) in action. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

File Photo: Akash Gorkha (in blue) in action. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Akash Gorkha (60kg) went down fighting against Dilshod Abdumurodov of Uzbekistan on day one of the 75th Strandja Memorial Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Sunday.

In an intense three-round battle to secure a place in the quarterfinals, Akash began the bout aggressively, testing his opponent in the initial minutes. Dilshod showed patience throughout the bout and used counterattacks by capitalizing on Akash’s shortcomings.

The Indian pugilist came with positive intent in the second and third rounds, forcing a few decisions in his favour, but it wasn’t enough as Dilshod won the bout with a 4-1 split decision. 

The national champion, Jugnoo (86 kg), will be in action later tonight as he will go up against Kocharian Ashot of Ukraine in his round-of-16 clash.

On Monday, all six women boxers will start the campaign with their respective round-of-16 clashes.

READ: Indian sports news wrap, February 2

Reigning world champions Nikhat Zareen (50kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) will square off against Mongolia’s Oyuntsetseg Yesugen and Ireland’s O’Rourke Aoife, respectively. The Asian Games bronze medallist Preeti (54kg) will face Fay Niamh of Ireland.

Sakshi (57kg) will be up against Selmouni Chahira of Algeria while Manisha (60kg) will go head-to-head against Zidani Amina of France. Arundhati Choudhary (66kg), on the other hand, will commence her campaign against France’s Sonvico Emilie. 

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Amit Panghal (51kg) will kick off his campaign in a round-of-16 clash against Ukraine’s Rudyk Maksym on Wednesday.

Barun Singh Shagolshem (48kg) qualified for the semis after getting a bye in the quarterfinals. He will take on Khenoussi Kamel of Algeria on Saturday to secure a place in the finals.

The Strandja Memorial Tournament is one of Europe’s oldest international sports competitions and is witnessing the participation of over 300 pugilists from 27 countries.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

