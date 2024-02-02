MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports news wrap, February 2

Here are all the updates, results and developments from the world of Indian sports on February 2.

Published : Feb 02, 2024 11:35 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Om Prakash Chouhan of India in action.
Om Prakash Chouhan of India in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Om Prakash Chouhan of India in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

GOLF

Chouhan starts with round of 71 in Bahrain

Indian golfer Om Prakash Chouhan, playing his maiden season on the DP World Tour, dropped a late double bogey for an opening round card of 1-under 71 at the Bahrain Championship here.

He was placed T-69 and will need a sharp second round to make his first DP World Tour cut outside India.

Chouhan, who won the PGTI’s Order of Merit to grab a full card to the DP World Tour, missed the cut last week in Ras Al Khaimah.

In Bahrain, where he is the lone Indian as Shubhankar Sharma has taken the week off, Chouhan did a fine job by picking three of his birdies on the Par-5s and putted well.

He bogeyed the second and the fourth, but birdies on the par-5 third and Par-3 seventh from 16 feet meant he turned in even par. A birdie on the par-5 11th from nine feet and a hole out from 27 yards on the Par-5 14th saw him get to 2-under but a double bogey on Par-3 16th ruined his card. He did manage a 13-foot birdie on the 18th for a 71.

-PTI

