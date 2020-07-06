Amit Panghal ranked No.1 in latest AIBA rankings

World championships silver medallist boxer Amit Panghal is ranked number one in men's 52kg weight class, according to the latest world rankings released by the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

Panghal is the only Indian to claim the number one spot in the rankings prepared on the basis of performances up to the World championships last year.

“For any athlete reaching the pinnacle in the rankings is a dream. I am motivated and looking forward to starting my training at the National camp and working with the coaches,” said Panghal.

Asian silver medallist Kavinder Bisht (56kg) at fourth and Deepak (49kg) and Worlds bronze medal winner Manish Kaushik (63kg) at sixth were the other male boxers from the country to be placed within the top 10.

READ| Boxing’s national camp all set to resume next month: top official

Among women, Worlds silver medallist Manju Rani (48kg) was the highest ranked at second slot.

“The last one-and-a-half years have been great for me and becoming World number two has given me more motivation,” said Manju.

Six-time World champion M.C. Mary Kom (51kg) and Worlds bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) were third in their respective weight classes.

Jamuna Boro (54kg) at fifth, Sonia Chahal (57kg) at fourth, Simranjit Kaur (64kg) at ninth, Pooja Rani (81kg) at eighth and Seema Poonia (+81kg) at sixth were also inside the top 10.