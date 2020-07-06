More Sports Boxing Boxing Amit Panghal ranked No.1 in latest AIBA rankings Panghal is the only Indian to claim the number one spot in the rankings prepared on the basis of performances up to the World championships last year. Y.B. Sarangi Kolkata 06 July, 2020 19:37 IST Amit Panghal is the only Indian to claim the number one spot in the rankings. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Y.B. Sarangi Kolkata 06 July, 2020 19:37 IST World championships silver medallist boxer Amit Panghal is ranked number one in men's 52kg weight class, according to the latest world rankings released by the International Boxing Association (AIBA).Panghal is the only Indian to claim the number one spot in the rankings prepared on the basis of performances up to the World championships last year.“For any athlete reaching the pinnacle in the rankings is a dream. I am motivated and looking forward to starting my training at the National camp and working with the coaches,” said Panghal.Asian silver medallist Kavinder Bisht (56kg) at fourth and Deepak (49kg) and Worlds bronze medal winner Manish Kaushik (63kg) at sixth were the other male boxers from the country to be placed within the top 10.READ| Boxing’s national camp all set to resume next month: top official Among women, Worlds silver medallist Manju Rani (48kg) was the highest ranked at second slot.“The last one-and-a-half years have been great for me and becoming World number two has given me more motivation,” said Manju. Six-time World champion M.C. Mary Kom (51kg) and Worlds bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) were third in their respective weight classes.Jamuna Boro (54kg) at fifth, Sonia Chahal (57kg) at fourth, Simranjit Kaur (64kg) at ninth, Pooja Rani (81kg) at eighth and Seema Poonia (+81kg) at sixth were also inside the top 10. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.