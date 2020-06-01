More Sports Boxing Boxing BFI nominates Amit Panghal, Vikas Krishan for Khel Ratna Panghal (52kg) has not won any national sports award while the Commonwealth and Asian Games gold-medallist Krishan (69kg) won the Arjuna award in 2012. PTI NEW DELHI 01 June, 2020 17:59 IST Boxer Amit Panghal. - FILE PHOTO/ PTI PTI NEW DELHI 01 June, 2020 17:59 IST The Boxing Federation of India on Monday nominated world silver medallist Amit Panghal and the seasoned Vikas Krishan for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, picking only Olympic-bound names as its nominees for the annual honours.Panghal (52kg), also an Asian Games champion, has not won any national sports award. He has been nominated for the Arjuna Award for the past three years but has not been considered by the selection committee because of a 2012 “inadvertent” dope offence.Commonwealth and Asian Games gold medallist Krishan (69kg) won the Arjuna Award in 2012.The BFI has nominated the world bronze-winning trio of Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), Simranjit Kaur (64kg) and Manish Kaushik (63kg) for the Arjuna Award.For its nominations for the Dronacharya Award, the BFI has finalised the names of national women’s coach Mohammed Ali Qamar and assistant coach Chhote Lal Yadav.Yadav is also closely associated with six-time world champion M. C. Mary Kom. The last day for filing nominations is Wednesday. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.