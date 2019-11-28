Whyte v Wach added to undercard for Ruiz v Joshua

Dillian Whyte will feature on the undercard for Anthony Joshua's rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr when he takes on Mariusz Wach.

The Briton beat Oscar Rivas on points in July but was later stripped of his WBC interim heavyweight title and status as mandatory challenger to champion Deontay Wilder by the sanctioning body.

That came after it was reported the 31-year-old had tested positive for a banned substance before the bout in a test administered by the UK Anti-Doping Agency.

However, he is clear to fight in Saudi Arabia on December 7 against Poland's Wach.

"I'm delighted to be fighting in Saudi Arabia against Mariusz Wach," Whyte told Sky Sports. "He's probably got one of the best chins in the heavyweight division.

"I have been training and working hard to fight so it's great to get a date and it's very exciting for me to be fighting somewhere different like Saudi Arabia.

"I want to fight in different places and different settings and this card has the biggest heavyweight fight on it that we have seen in years.

"I'm just going to keep chasing the world titles, so if I keep winning then I hope to land that world title shot in 2020, that's the plan for December 7."

Also on the undercard will be Magomedrasul Majidov, who beat Joshua at the 2011 World Amateur Boxing Championships. The Azerbaijani is scheduled to face Tom Little.