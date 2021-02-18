Ankit Narwal breezes into the quarterfinals in Montenegro

Asian youth silver-medallist Ankit Narwal (64kg) comfortably advanced to the quarterfinals of the 30th Adriatic Pearl Tournament in Budva, Montenegro with a resounding 5-0 comfortable opening-round win over Uzbekistan's Lazizbel Fattoev.

This win moves him to the last-eight stage, where he will face Ukraine's Ratmir Turchaninov.

However, Meitei Sanjarmbam (56kg) and Vishal (75kg) lost their respective pre-quarterfinal bouts to Ukraine's Dmytro Todorov and Nurisiom Ismoilov held on Wednesday.

On Thursday, seven Indian boxers will be looking to secure podium finishes when they enter the ring for their respective quarter-final bouts.

Arundhati Choudhary (69kg), Babyrojisana Chanu (51kg) and Vinka (60kg) are in contention among the women while Arambam Naoba Singh (52kg), Sumit (69kg), Vishal Gupta (91kg) and Jugnoo (91+ kg) are the four male boxers who will be competing in the quarter-finals.