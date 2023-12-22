MagazineBuy Print

Joshua says defeat by Wallin would leave him with ‘no future’

Two-time world champion Joshua, who lost his WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO belts to Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk in 2021, is fighting on the same bill as ex-WBC title holder Deontay Wilder.

Published : Dec 22, 2023 13:09 IST , Riyadh - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin strike a pose ahead of their heavyweight fight at the Press Arena in Riyadh. 
Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin strike a pose ahead of their heavyweight fight at the Press Arena in Riyadh.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua said there would be “no future” for him in the sport if he fails to beat Otto Wallin in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

The pair could fight if both get past their opponents in Riyadh, with Wilder facing Joseph Parker.

Asked if it was hard to focus on Wallin with a potential showdown against Wilder in the works, Joshua said on Thursday he was not thinking beyond Saturday’s bout.

“My heart, my soul, every cell in my body is fully focused towards Otto Wallin and doing what I know I can do,” the 34-year-old Briton said.

“I know where I’m going in my life. But I’ve also got to say, this is the checkpoint and if I don’t get past this, there is no future. So I’m fully locked into Otto Wallin and doing the job.”

The live streaming can be watched on Discovery+, Virgin Media, and Sky TV.

