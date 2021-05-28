More Sports Boxing Boxing Amit Panghal storms into final of Asian Boxing Championship India's star boxer Amit Panghal powered into the final of the Asian Boxing Championships with a 5-0 win over Saken Bibossinov. PTI DUBAI 28 May, 2021 20:40 IST File picture of Amit Panghal. - PTI PTI DUBAI 28 May, 2021 20:40 IST Defending champion Amit Panghal (52kg) out-punched familiar foe Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan to enter the finals of the Asian Boxing Championships here on Friday.The top-seeded Indian defeated Bibossinov 5-0. The Kazakh is a world championship bronze-medallist and had lost to silver-winner Panghal in the semifinals of that event as well.READ | Mary Kom enters final of Asian Boxing Championships Panghal was in top form as he took control with his sharp counter-attacks against the defensively weaker Bibossinov.The Indian played the waiting game to perfection as the third-seeded Bibossinov's plan to dazzle him with early aggression fell flat as the bout progressed.The world number one from Haryana became the aggressor in the final round as Bibossinov ran out of steam. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.