Asian Qualifiers: Panghal enters quarters, one win away from securing Olympic berth

Indian boxer Amit Panghal (52kg) advanced to the quarterfinals with a hard-earned triumph over Mongolia’s Enkhmanadakh Kharkhuu in the Asian Qualifiers, here on Saturday. Panghal is now one win away from securing an Olympic berth.

The 23-year-old top seed, who became India’s first silver-medallist at the world championships last year, prevailed in a split 3-2 decision after a fast-paced slugfest.

Amit Tested!



Experienced @Boxerpanghal pulled off a close win over Mongolian Enkhmanadakh Kharkhu with a split verdict (3:2) to reach the quarter-finals of the #OlympicQualifiers. 1⃣ step away from the #Tokyo2020 ticket. #PunchMeinHaiDum#boxing#Olympics pic.twitter.com/PP0CwKXjwj — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) March 7, 2020

The reigning Asian Games and Asian champion had to dig deep to edge past an aggressive and energetic Kharhuu. Panghal was expectedly quick on his feet, displayed a terrific counter-attacking game and his left hand, especially, proved to be effective in the first two rounds.

Despite the Mongolian putting up a strong fight in the final three minutes, Panghal did just enough to pull through and fetch a divided verdict.

Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Vikas Krishan (69kg) entered the quarterfinals with a thumping win over Kyrgyzstan’s Nursultan Mamataly on Friday. Krishan clinched a 5-0 triumph to make the last-eight stage, where he will square off against third seed and Asian silver-medallist Sewonrets Okazawa of Japan.