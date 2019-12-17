BFI rubbishes Olympic qualifiers speculation after Nikhat Zareen's comments

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Tuesday said that the reports carried in a section of the media ‘speculating’ about Olympic qualifier trials are “baseless and uncalled for.”

“The BFI sticks to the pre-decided selection committee meeting that was held on September 5, wherein the criteria for the Olympic qualifiers were clearly stated,” said a BFI release.

BFI’s reaction came following Nikhat Zareen’s reported comments on her arch-rival M.C. Mary Kom’s withdrawal from a Big Bout Indian Boxing League tie.

Accordingly, the participant in the World Championships, the finalists of the National Championships and the top boxer selected by the coaches and the selection committee will be eligible for trials in each Olympic weight of women’s boxing.

READ | Nikhat Zareen calls for fair, televised Olympic trials

If there was any World Championships gold or silver medallist in Olympic weights, then she would have qualified directly.

“The selection committee including the coaches is scheduled to meet on December 21 to decide the fourth participant in all the five weight categories for women's boxing in which trials are slated to take place for the Olympic qualifiers on December 27 and 28.

“The last released ranking of the camp boxers for the month of September and the tournaments thereafter will be taken into consideration for the same,” said BFI.