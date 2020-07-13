Boxing

Doctor in boxing camp tests positive for COVID-19

The test report of Dr. Amol Patil, who reached Patiala on July 6, returned a positive result on Monday. He has been in isolation since the time he reached Patiala.

Y.B. Sarangi
KOLKATA 13 July, 2020 21:04 IST

It is learnt that the doctor has been sent to a Government quarantine centre.   -  AP (REPRESENTATIVE)

A doctor working with the women boxers in the National camp at NIS Patiala has tested positive for COVID-19.

The test report of Dr. Amol Patil, who reached Patiala on July 6, returned positive on Monday. He had been in isolation after reaching Patiala.

“I was okay when I reached Patiala and there were no symptoms. As per the Punjab government’s regulations, an inter-State traveller has to spend 11 days in isolation and seven days in home isolation. As I don’t have a home here, I have been staying in isolation,” Dr. Patil told Sportstar.

Sources from Patiala said the doctor has been sent to a Government quarantine centre.

Boxers and support staff began reaching NIS Patiala from the first week of this month for the National camp. Controversy erupted when it was reported that a few boxers were moving around freely inside the NIS campus without following the quarantine protocol. 

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has formed a committee to look into the allegations

