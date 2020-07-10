BFI: Latest world rankings of boxers is a boost

Amid the disappointment of the lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) feels the latest world rankings of Indian boxers will boost their morale ahead of the resumption of the national camp.



As many as 12 Indian boxers in different weight categories have placed inside the top 10 of the latest rankings issued by the International Boxing Association. Among them, World championships silver medallist Amit Panghal has secured the number one spot in men's 52kg class.



The news couldn't have come at a better time when boxers, who trained at their homes for three months due to the pandemic, are gathering at the NIS Patiala for the resumption of the camp sooner than later.

“I have always wanted to see Indian boxers at the pinnacle and it gives me immense satisfaction to see the roadmap unfolding. While these glories of winning medals and topping the rankings are no doubt special, we still remain unwavered in our mission of winning Olympic medals for India,” said BFI president Ajay Singh.



Altogether nine Indian boxers out of a possible 13 have booked quota places for the Tokyo Olympics so far.