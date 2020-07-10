More Sports Boxing Boxing BFI: Latest world rankings of boxers is a boost As many as 12 Indian boxers in different weight categories have placed inside the top 10 of the latest rankings issued by the International Boxing Association. Y.B. Sarangi Kolkata 10 July, 2020 19:22 IST BFI president Ajay Singh is happy to see the roadmap unfold for the Indian pugilists. - Kamal Narang Y.B. Sarangi Kolkata 10 July, 2020 19:22 IST Amid the disappointment of the lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) feels the latest world rankings of Indian boxers will boost their morale ahead of the resumption of the national camp.As many as 12 Indian boxers in different weight categories have placed inside the top 10 of the latest rankings issued by the International Boxing Association. Among them, World championships silver medallist Amit Panghal has secured the number one spot in men's 52kg class.The news couldn't have come at a better time when boxers, who trained at their homes for three months due to the pandemic, are gathering at the NIS Patiala for the resumption of the camp sooner than later.READ| Gaurav Solanki hopeful of Olympic qualification after learning from past “I have always wanted to see Indian boxers at the pinnacle and it gives me immense satisfaction to see the roadmap unfolding. While these glories of winning medals and topping the rankings are no doubt special, we still remain unwavered in our mission of winning Olympic medals for India,” said BFI president Ajay Singh.Altogether nine Indian boxers out of a possible 13 have booked quota places for the Tokyo Olympics so far. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.