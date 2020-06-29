Gaurav Solanki hopeful of Olympic qualification after learning from past

Even after more than three months, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Gaurav Solanki rues the missed opportunity in the Asia/Oceania Olympic boxing qualifying event in Amman, Jordan, and is keen to learn from the experience.

After returning to the country, Solanki, who lost in the pre-quarterfinals of the 57kg qualifier, straightaway went to the Army Sports Institute (ASI), Pune, to continue with his training and iron out his deficiencies.

“It was disappointing, but it was a big learning curve for me. I had an opportunity to qualify for the Olympics. I made some mistakes and I needed to work on those,” Solanki told Sportstar.

Solanki, who had secured his Commonwealth Games gold in 52kg in 2018, said he needed to strengthen his attack. “I just need to attack more even while defending solidly. That’s why I came to the ASI to focus on my game instead of spending time at home.”

The long lockdown was an opportunity for the soft-spoken Solanki to have a relook at his game. “This is the best time to stop a bit and think about my game and make it better. Also, this is the time to enhance one’s strength and fitness.”

Asked how he adjusted to the methods of different coaching staff.

“The coaches at the ASI and the National camp discuss in which areas I need to work and what kind of training I need to do. We coordinate and find a way,” the 23-year old said.

Facing strong opposition from at least four equally good boxers in his weight class in the country, the boxer from Faridabad appeared ready for the tougher road ahead.

“I know there is strong opposition, everyone is trying to prove his worth. I must develop the attitude of a winner and tell myself that I can win a medal in the Olympics,” said Solanki.