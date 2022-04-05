More Sports Boxing Boxing Thailand Open: Sumit storms into semifinals Sumit, who received bye in the opening round, looked in good touch throughout the bout. He notched a 5-0 win against Kazakhstan's Nurseitov in the quarterfinal clash. PTI New Delhi 05 April, 2022 17:59 IST India's Sumit poses along with the coaches after beating Kazakhstan's Timur Nurseitov in the men's 75kg quarterfinal at the 2022 Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament in Phuket on Tuesday. PTI New Delhi 05 April, 2022 17:59 IST Indian boxer Sumit (75kg) entered the semifinals of the Thailand Open with a comfortable win over Timur Nurseitov in Phuket, Thailand on Tuesday.Sumit, who received bye in the opening round, looked in good touch throughout the bout. He notched a 5-0 win against Kazakhstan's Nurseitov in the quarterfinal clash.RELATED: Monika stuns two-time World Championships medallist, storms into semis Sumit became the fourth Indian to enter the last four stage. Monika (48kg), Ashish Kumar (81kg) and Manisha (57kg) are already through to the semifinals.However, it was curtains for Gaurav Chauhan (91kg), who went down 1-4 to 2018 Youth Olympics champion Aibek Oralbay of Kazakhstan in the quarterfinals.Six Indian pugilists will be seen in action on Wednesday.While Bhagyabati Kachari (75kg), Amit Panghal (52kg) and Rohit Mor (57kg) will feature in quarterfinal bouts, Govind Sahani (48), Varinder Singh (60kg) and Ashish Kumar (81kg) will fight for a place in the finals.The tournament features 130 boxers including 74 male and 56 females from Asia, Europe, Oceania and Africa.Gold medal winners will earn USD 2000, while silver and bronze winners will pocket USD 1000 and USD 500 respectively.The Indian contingent had won eight medals, including one gold, four silver and three bronze, in the last edition of the tournament, held in 2019. Read more stories on Boxing. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :