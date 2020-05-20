More Sports Boxing Boxing Gaurav Bidhuri turns motivational speaker amid Tokyo dreams Bidhuri, who claimed a bronze medal in the 2017 World championship, sees an opportunity in the pandemic as he prepares to stake claim for Olympic qualifier. Y.B. Sarangi Kolkata 20 May, 2020 19:10 IST Indian boxer Gaurav Bidhuri in action. - FILE PHOTO/ GETTY IMAGES Y.B. Sarangi Kolkata 20 May, 2020 19:10 IST The motivational speaker in him is guiding top boxer Gaurav Bidhuri to chase his Olympic dream.Bidhuri, who claimed a bronze medal in the 2017 World championship, sees an opportunity in the pandemic as he prepares to stake claim for the Olympic qualifier in the competitive 57kg weight class.At least five world class boxers — Commonwealth Games champion (52kg) Gaurav Solanki, Asian silver medallist Kavinder Bisht, former World youth champion Sachin Siwach, Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin and Bidhuri — are aspiring to represent the country in 57kg. Solanki competed in the Asia/Oceania qualifier but couldn't secure a quota place.READ| Srinu Bugatha, aiming for greener pastures in Tokyo 2021 Twenty-seven-year-old Bidhuri, who has donned the role of a motivational speaker during the lockdown for students of IIT-Hyderabad and Vellore Institute of Technology, believes he can prove his worth if he gets a chance. "I never got to compete in the selection trials even though the people concerned said five of us are almost equal. Since the pandemic has put everyone on the same platform, I see a chance for myself," Bidhuri told Sportstar.Bidhuri, who has an attacking game, is working on his feet movement and balance to gain more stability in the ring.Bidhuri has a pragmatic approach, though. "Even if I don't realise my Olympic dream, I will remain happy. It's not the end of the world. What's the point if you win an Olympic medal and still cannot be happy in life!"Boxing is one aspect of my life. I also want to pursue motivational speaking skills and inspire people," said Bidhuri. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.