Coronavirus: Did Mary Kom breach quarantine protocol? BFI stays mum

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has chosen not to react on the issue of top boxer M.C. Mary Kom breaking self-isolation.

Mary Kom, along with the Indian boxing squad, returned home on March 12 after taking part in the Asia-Oceania Olympic qualifying event in Amman, Jordan. Mary Kom was among the nine Indian boxers who earned Olympic quota places in the event.

The Indian boxing team -- which was training in Assisi, Italy -- left that country on February 27, ahead of schedule due to the coronavirus outbreak. The boxers competed in the Olympic qualifier in Amman before returning home.

“By the time the boxers returned home, they had completed 14 days of leaving Italy, one of the worst-affected by the coronavirus. However, in the best interest of the athletes and support staff we decided that everyone would go on self-isolation on their return from Jordan,” said a BFI official.

Mary Kom, a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament who was spending time with her family since her return, reportedly attended a breakfast get-together for MPs organized by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi on March 18.

“It’s very difficult to ignore the President’s invite. Let’s hope that the situation remains under control,” said the BFI official.