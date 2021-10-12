More Sports Boxing Boxing Beaten Wilder has no plans to retire, says trainer The American boxer's trainer said that retiring is not in his plans at all and is not something that they have discussed. Reuters 12 October, 2021 12:34 IST FILE PHOTO: Wilder (42-2-1) deserved to have more high-level fights and be involved in main events, according to trainer Scott. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 12 October, 2021 12:34 IST Deontay Wilder has no plans to retire, the American boxer's trainer Malik Scott said, after he was knocked out by Briton Tyson Fury in their WBC heavyweight world championship fight on Saturday.Fury (31-0-1) weathered the early storm to outbox Wilder and landed the decisive blow in the 11th round to close out their trilogy and remain the undefeated lineal champion."Deontay has set his family financially secure so he doesn't have to fight to make a living," Scott told iFL TV."But retiring is not in his plans at all and not something we've discussed."READ: Joshua triggers rematch with Usyk, says promoter HearnScott said Wilder (42-2-1) deserved to have more high-level fights and be involved in main events."Deontay was great on Saturday, but Fury was even greater -- it was a great night of boxing for the heavyweight division," he added."You have to give Fury credit for having a good chin and getting up. Fury is a legend, one of the best in the heavyweight division in any era, and it's the same about Deontay." Read more stories on Boxing. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :