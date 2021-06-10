Former India boxer Dingko Singh passes away aged 42

Former India boxer Dingko Singh, who won a gold medal in the 1998 Bangkok Asian Games, passed away on Thursday after prolonged illness. He was 42.

"I’m shocked and deeply saddened by the demise of Shri N Dingko Singh earlier in the morning today. A Padma Shri awardee, Dingko Singh was one of the most outstanding boxers Manipur has ever produced. My sincere condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace," Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh tweeted.

Dingko, who ended India’s 16-year wait for an Asian Games boxing victory in the bantamweight division in Bangkok, was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2017. He was bestowed the Arjuna award in 1998 and was presented the nation's fourth-highest civilian honour - the Padma Shri - in 2013.

He had to sell his house in Imphal to raise money for the treatment in Delhi. That was the toughest phase of his life. The former Navy boxer had to leave his job at the NIS in Patiala to undergo a surgery in January 2017, and a large part of his liver was removed.

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir provided financial help while the boxer struggled to raise funds for his treatment.

Last year, he had contracted COVID-19, but recovered. In his long and illustrious career, Dingko not only clinched medals for India, but also inspired a generation of boxers - including Mary Kom, Sarita Devi and Vijender Singh.

"Oja, Dingko Ngangom, you were my inspiration, my childhood hero. It breaks my heart into pieces that you are gone too soon. Your memory will never leave us and live long in our hearts. #Heartbroken," Sarita wrote on her social media handles.