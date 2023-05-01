Boxing

IBA Men’s Boxing World Championships 2023: Live streaming info, when and where to watch Shiva Thapa, Mohammad Hussamuddin in action

A total of 640 boxers, including seven world champions, from across 104 countries will be fighting for the laurels in the Uzbek capital.

Team Sportstar
Tashkent 01 May, 2023 12:34 IST
FILE PHOTO: Shiva Thapa landing a punch on his opponent Hellene Damen in the 60kg boxing bout at the India Open International boxing tournament in Guwahati on May 22, 2019.

FILE PHOTO: Shiva Thapa landing a punch on his opponent Hellene Damen in the 60kg boxing bout at the India Open International boxing tournament in Guwahati on May 22, 2019. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

IBA Men’s Boxing World Championships 2023 gets underway here on Monday.

Six-time Asian Championships medallist Shiva Thapa and 2019 Asian Championships silver medallist Deepak Bhoria will lead the 13-member Indian squad that also includes Asian Championships medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin.

Also Read | IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2023: Meet the Indians in the fray

A total of 640 boxers, including seven world champions such as Sofiane Oumiha from France, Japan’s Tomoya Tsuboi and Sewonrets Okazawa, Loren Alfonso from Azerbaijan, Saken Bibossinov from Kazakhstan and Cuba’s Yoenlis Hernandez Martinez and Julio La Cruz, from across 104 countries will be fighting for the laurels in the Uzbek capital.

Competing in six categories - 51kg, 57kg, 63.5kg, 71kg, 80kg and 92kg - the winners will receive a gold medal and a cheque worth $200,000 each. The runners-up will get a silver medal and $100,000 while both bronze-medallists will be awarded USD 50,000 each.

IBA Men’s Boxing World Championships 2023 streaming info:
When will the IBA Men’s Boxing World Championships be held?
The IBA Men’s Boxing World Championships will be held in Tashkent from May 1-13.
The preliminary and quarterfinal bouts will be held from May 1 to 10, while the semifinals and finals will be played on May 12 and 13, respectively.
At what time the bouts of the IBA Men’s Boxing World Championships be held?
The preliminary and quarterfinal bouts of the IBA Men’s Boxing World Championships will be held in two sessions. The first session will start at 2:30 PM IST and the second session will start at 6:30 PM IST.
Semifinal bouts will also be played across two sessions. The first session will start at 2:30 PM IST and the second session from 6:30 PM IST.
The final will be held at 5:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the IBA Men’s Boxing World Championships in India?
FanCode will live stream the IBA Men’s Boxing World Championships. FanCode’s mobile app (Android, iOS), TV app available on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV, and on www.fancode.com.

