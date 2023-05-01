IBA Men’s Boxing World Championships 2023: Live streaming info, when and where to watch Shiva Thapa, Mohammad Hussamuddin in action

IBA Men’s Boxing World Championships 2023 gets underway here on Monday.

Six-time Asian Championships medallist Shiva Thapa and 2019 Asian Championships silver medallist Deepak Bhoria will lead the 13-member Indian squad that also includes Asian Championships medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin.

A total of 640 boxers, including seven world champions such as Sofiane Oumiha from France, Japan’s Tomoya Tsuboi and Sewonrets Okazawa, Loren Alfonso from Azerbaijan, Saken Bibossinov from Kazakhstan and Cuba’s Yoenlis Hernandez Martinez and Julio La Cruz, from across 104 countries will be fighting for the laurels in the Uzbek capital.

Competing in six categories - 51kg, 57kg, 63.5kg, 71kg, 80kg and 92kg - the winners will receive a gold medal and a cheque worth $200,000 each. The runners-up will get a silver medal and $100,000 while both bronze-medallists will be awarded USD 50,000 each.