Youth World Boxing Championships to be held in Croatia next year

The Croatian city of Porec will host the IBA Youth World Boxing Championships next year, while the IBA Junior World Championships this year in Mexico will see the return of competition for the 15-16 year age group.

Croatia has hosted some major continental-level boxing competitions, but the Youth World Championships will be the first in the country.

The International Boxing Association (IBA) said in a statement on Tuesday that the two events will provide opportunities for young boxers to showcase their skills and “motivate the younger generation to take up (the) sport”.

The decisions were taken by the IBA on the sidelines of the Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi, which concluded recently.

During the meeting, the IBA board of directors discussed topics ranging from the upcoming Men’s World Championships in Tashkent to planning for future international events.

Boxing Federation of India president Ajay Singh was appointed IBA vice-president during the meeting.

“Our meeting was a great opportunity for the IBA board of directors to come together and discuss important issues related to the future of boxing,” said IBA president Umar Kremlev.

“We will continue doing our utmost for our athletes, and the revival of the Junior World Boxing Championships is a great testimony to that. I am looking forward to witnessing a great step forward for the grassroots sport.”