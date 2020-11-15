More Sports Boxing Boxing Away from home, Indian boxers celebrate Diwali at training base in Italy The Indian boxing contingent, including coaches and other support staff, lighted candles and relished traditional Indian cuisine. Y.B. Sarangi KOLKATA 15 November, 2020 19:13 IST Indian men and women boxers celebrated Diwali at their bio-secure training base in Assisi, Italy. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Y.B. Sarangi KOLKATA 15 November, 2020 19:13 IST Away from home on a 52-day exposure trip, the elite Indian men and women boxers celebrated Diwali at their bio-secure training base in Assisi, Italy.The 27-member Indian contingent, including coaches and other support staff, lighted candles and relished traditional Indian cuisine.“Everybody loves to be with the family during festival times. The Indian team is also our family and we had a lot of fun. We had Indian food like poori and kheer on this special occasion,” said World championship silver medallist Amit Panghal.Asian Games bronze medallist Pooja Rani said, “It was a wonderful celebration, especially during these tough COVID-19 times. Everyone enjoyed it. As we have been training here in a bio-secure environment such celebrations make us happy. The focus will be again on training as we want to make the most of this opportunity.” Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know