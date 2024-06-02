MagazineBuy Print

Who is Jaismine Lamboria, the Indian boxer who has qualified for Paris Olympics?

She became the sixth Indian boxer to qualify for the Paris Games after defeating Mali’s Marine Camara in the quarterfinals of the in the 57kg category at the World Olympic Boxing Qualifier.

Published : Jun 02, 2024 17:58 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Boxer Jaismine Lamboria.
FILE PHOTO: Boxer Jaismine Lamboria. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Boxer Jaismine Lamboria. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

India’s Jaismine Lamboria secured her spot for Paris Olympics after defeating Mali’s Marine Camara 5-0 in the quarterfinals of the 57kg category at the World Olympic Boxing Qualifier in Bangkok on Sunday.

She is the sixth Indian boxer to qualify for the Paris 2024 Games after Nikhat Zareen (women’s 50kg), Preeti Pawar (women’s 54kg), Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (women’s 75kg), Nishant Dev (men’s 71kg) and Amit Panghal (men’s 51kg).

The Commonwealth Games bronze medallist reclaimed the 57kg quota India was forced to surrender following Parveen Hooda’s 22-month suspension for a whereabouts failure. Parveen had initially secured the 57kg quota after winning the bronze medal at the 2023 Asian Games but had to relinquish her spot at the Summer Games.

ALSO READ | Who is Nishant Dev, the first Indian male boxer to qualify for Paris Olympics?

Jaismine had competed in the 60kg category in the initial World Qualifiers and was allowed to participate in the 57kg event as a reserve in Bangkok.

Jaismine made it into the quarterfinals with 5-0 wins over Azerbaijan’s Mahsati Hamzayeva Aghamaliyeva and Switzerland’s Ana Milisic in the first two rounds, respectively.

The 22-year-old hails from a family of boxers - her great grandfather was a heavyweight boxer and two-time Asian Games gold medalist. Her grandfather Hon. Captain Chander Bhan lamboriya was a wrestler.

She was trained by her uncles Sandeep Singh and Parvinder Singh who were also national champions in boxing.

