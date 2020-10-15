Lovlina Borgohain tests positive for COVID-19

Double world championship bronze medalist boxer and Olympic quota winner Lovlina Borgohain has tested positive for coronavirus.

She had travelled to her hometown in Assam to meet her ailing mother prior to the Indian team’s departure to Italy for a 52 day training camp.

She was tested upon her arrival back from Assam, as per protocol and tested negative. However upon being tested again before her departure for the European trip in Delhi, she tested positive.

She has been in isolation since returning from Guwahati, as per SOP. She is being given requisite treatment and is under medical observation.