Boxing

Lovlina Borgohain tests positive for COVID-19

Lovlina Borgohain has been in isolation since returning from Guwahati, as per SOP. She is being given requisite treatment and is under medical observation.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
15 October, 2020 22:36 IST
Lovlina Borgohain
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
15 October, 2020 22:36 IST

Double world championship bronze medalist boxer and Olympic quota winner Lovlina Borgohain has tested positive for coronavirus.

She had travelled to her hometown in Assam to meet her ailing mother prior to the Indian team’s departure to Italy for a 52 day training camp.

She was tested upon her arrival back from Assam, as per protocol and tested negative. However upon being tested again before her departure for the European trip in Delhi, she tested positive.

She has been in isolation since returning from Guwahati, as per SOP. She is being given requisite treatment and is under medical observation.

 Latest updates

 IPL Interviews

 IPL Videos

 Fixtures

IPL Pictures 

IPL Features 

IPL Quiz 

My IPL 

 IPL today: All you need to know
 Related