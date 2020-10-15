More Sports Boxing Boxing Lovlina Borgohain tests positive for COVID-19 Lovlina Borgohain has been in isolation since returning from Guwahati, as per SOP. She is being given requisite treatment and is under medical observation. Team Sportstar 15 October, 2020 22:36 IST Team Sportstar 15 October, 2020 22:36 IST Double world championship bronze medalist boxer and Olympic quota winner Lovlina Borgohain has tested positive for coronavirus. She had travelled to her hometown in Assam to meet her ailing mother prior to the Indian team’s departure to Italy for a 52 day training camp. She was tested upon her arrival back from Assam, as per protocol and tested negative. However upon being tested again before her departure for the European trip in Delhi, she tested positive. She has been in isolation since returning from Guwahati, as per SOP. She is being given requisite treatment and is under medical observation. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know