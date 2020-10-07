More Sports Boxing Boxing Indian boxers to travel to Italy and France for training and competition India’s elite men and women boxers will travel to Italy and France from October 15 to December 5 for their overseas training and international competitions. Team Sportstar Mumbai 07 October, 2020 15:36 IST Amit Panghal, Ashish Kumar, Satish Kumar, Simranjit Kaur, Lovlina Borgohain and Pooja Rani will be part of the tour. - Special Arrangement Team Sportstar Mumbai 07 October, 2020 15:36 IST India’s elite men and women boxers will travel to Italy and France for a period of 52 days from October 15 to December 5 for their overseas training and participation in international competitions.The overseas training and exposure trip has been sanctioned by the government at an estimated cost of Rs. 1.31 crore. A 28 member contingent will travel, which includes 10 male boxers and six women boxers along with the support staff.Amit Panghal, Ashish Kumar, Satish Kumar, Simranjit Kaur, Lovlina Borgohain and Pooja Rani will be some of the top boxers who will be part of the tour.READ: Vikas Krishan heads to US for professional boxing stintLovlina is looking forward to be participating in competition again. “It is very good that we will be getting a feeling of competition again. I am very excited about this. With 10 months to go before the Olympics, getting to compete against European opponents will be really helpful,” she said.The men’s and women’s boxing team will be training at Assisi. The expenses will include their boarding, lodging, airfare and visa fees. Covid Tests of all 28 players and staff will also be covered under this expense. 13 boxers from the contingent will also participate in the “Alexis Vastine” International Boxing Tournament to be held in Nantes, France from October 28 to October 30. Ashish Kumar, men’s 75 kg boxer, said that this is good preparation as they would be coming up against opponents who they might face at the Olympics. “It will be very helpful for us to play against competitors from abroad. We were already at camp in Patiala and regained our fitness, going abroad will really help. When we meet new competitors, we will get an idea of our level. It will help us get a better idea of where we stand and what aspects we need to improve on.”Mary Kom to skip tourMary Kom is currently recovering from a bout of dengue and has ruled out travelling abroad at least this year due to the COVID-19 threat. “I was not keeping well for the past two weeks because of dengue. I am much better now but won’t be travelling,” the six-time world champion and London Olympics bronze-medallist told PTI. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.