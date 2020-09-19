More Sports Boxing Boxing Boxing Federation of India office-bearers get three-month extension The Boxing Federation of India extended the tenure of its present set of office-bearers by three months. Y.B.Sarangi Kolkata 19 September, 2020 18:29 IST At a Special General Meeting (SGM), the BFI members were informed that the election would be held within the next three months. - REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Y.B.Sarangi Kolkata 19 September, 2020 18:29 IST The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Saturday extended the tenure of its present set of office-bearers by three months.The four-year tenure of the BFI office-bearers was supposed to get over on September 25. However, the conduct of the election was impeded by the pandemic.At a Special General Meeting (SGM), the BFI members were informed that the election would be held within the next three months.READ: BFI optimistic about Big Bout Season 2Besides, the BFI unanimously amended its constitution to comply with the National Sports Code 2011, an essential requirement to get Government recognition.The BFI expressed its intention of starting the training of youth and junior pugilists at the National Boxing Academy, Rohtak.There is a possibility of sending elite boxers on a 45-day European tour for training-cum-competitions. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.