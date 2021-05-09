More Sports Boxing Boxing Mandeep Jangra off to winning start in pro circuit India's Mandeep Jangra makes a winning start to his career in the pro circuit, beating Argentina's Luciano Ramos in Florida, U.S. PTI 09 May, 2021 12:49 IST Mandeep Jangra (in red) in action at the India Open in January, 2018. - PTI PTI 09 May, 2021 12:49 IST India’s Mandeep Jangra made a winning start to his career in the pro circuit, beating Argentina’s Luciano Ramos in his debut bout in Florida, U.S.Jangra won in a four-round unanimous decision in the super welterweight category on Saturday.ALSO READ - Floyd Mayweather returning for June 6 exhibition fightJangra travelled to the U.S. two months back to train for his bout. He is contracted with Florida-based Pro Box Promotions. He is currently training with American coaches Asa Beard and Marc Farrait.The 27-year-old, a silver medallist at the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Championships, was supposed to make his debut on March 19 but that bout was put off. “I’m so excited for a great run in the pro ranks and hopefully win a world championship with my team,” Jangra said. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.