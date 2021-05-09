Mandeep Jangra off to winning start in pro circuit

India’s Mandeep Jangra made a winning start to his career in the pro circuit, beating Argentina’s Luciano Ramos in his debut bout in Florida, U.S.

Jangra won in a four-round unanimous decision in the super welterweight category on Saturday.

ALSO READ - Floyd Mayweather returning for June 6 exhibition fight

Jangra travelled to the U.S. two months back to train for his bout. He is contracted with Florida-based Pro Box Promotions. He is currently training with American coaches Asa Beard and Marc Farrait.

The 27-year-old, a silver medallist at the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Championships, was supposed to make his debut on March 19 but that bout was put off. “I’m so excited for a great run in the pro ranks and hopefully win a world championship with my team,” Jangra said.