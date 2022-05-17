Manisha Moun: From Haryana rebel to Women's World Boxing Championship medallist

Coming from Matour village of Kaithal district in Haryana, 24-year-old Manisha Moun was always guided by her passion and determination.

She was introduced to boxing in 2012 when she used to accompany her brother for volleyball matches.

As in most Indian homes with humble backgrounds, Manisha’s father was against his daughter taking up boxing. But the young Manisha refused to get bogged down and continued pursuing it secretly despite the opposition and walked about 10-km every day to reach the stadium and box for a year.

In 2013, when she won the silver medal at the State championship and photos started appearing in local newspapers, her father knew the truth and started supporting her.

An ardent fan of Ukrainian Boxer Vasyl Lomachenko, Manisha earned the ‘giant killer’ reputation in her World championships debut in 2018 in Delhi where she upsetting Worlds medallist Christina Cruz and World champion Dina Zholaman to make it to the 54kg quarterfinals and proved her worth by claiming a bronze in the Asian championships the following year.

Even though she was troubled by injuries, Manisha continued to overcome the odds and fine-tuned her game under Ron Simms at the IIS.

She underlined her worth by claiming a gold medal at the Cologne World Cup in Germany in 2020 before performing well to finally achieve a deserving medal at the World championships.

In the semifinal, Manisha will take on Italian Irma Testa on Wednesday.