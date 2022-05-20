More Sports Boxing Boxing Mary Kom congratulates Nikhat Zareen on her World Championship victory India's most decorated boxer MC Mary Kom has congratulated Nikhat Zareen after the 25-year-old won the World Women's Boxing Championships in Istanbul on Thursday. Team Sportstar 20 May, 2022 21:56 IST Nikhat Zareen (right) and Mary Kom (left) in action in 2019, when Mary beat Nikhat to represent India in Olympic qualifiers - THE HINDU Team Sportstar 20 May, 2022 21:56 IST India's most decorated boxer M. C. Mary Kom has congratulated Nikhat Zareen after the 25-year-old won the World Women's Boxing Championships in Istanbul on Thursday.Nikhat Zareen beat Thai Olympian Jutamas Jitpong 5-0 in the 52kg category to become the fifth Indian woman to win a World title."Congratulations Nikhat for winning Gold medal. So proud of you on your historic performances and all the best for your future endeavors," the eight-time World Championship medallist wrote on Twitter. Congratulations @nikhat_zareen for winning Gold medal. So proud of you on your historic performances and all the best for your future endeavors. pic.twitter.com/M3RouNCaPs— M C Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) May 20, 2022 There is a perception of bad blood between the two boxers, with Nikhat having emerged as a challenger to Mary Kom. Read more stories on Boxing. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :