Mary Kom congratulates Nikhat Zareen on her World Championship victory

India's most decorated boxer M. C. Mary Kom has congratulated Nikhat Zareen after the 25-year-old won the World Women's Boxing Championships in Istanbul on Thursday.

Nikhat Zareen beat Thai Olympian Jutamas Jitpong 5-0 in the 52kg category to become the fifth Indian woman to win a World title.

"Congratulations Nikhat for winning Gold medal. So proud of you on your historic performances and all the best for your future endeavors," the eight-time World Championship medallist wrote on Twitter.

Congratulations @nikhat_zareen for winning Gold medal. So proud of you on your historic performances and all the best for your future endeavors. pic.twitter.com/M3RouNCaPs — M C Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) May 20, 2022

There is a perception of bad blood between the two boxers, with Nikhat having emerged as a challenger to Mary Kom.