Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr, Frontline Battle - All you need to know

In a historical return to the ring after 15 years, "Iron" Mike Tyson will clash against "Superman" Roy Jones Jr on Sunday in an exhibition contest, titled the "Frontline Battle", held in Los Angeles, California.

The match which is part of a series of exhibition matches in Mike Tyson's Legends Only League is the first of its kind.

The bout will mark the return of the 54-year-old Tyson after 15 years while Jones, 51, is set to take the ring after two years. Tyson, who was the youngest heavyweight champion in history, relishes a 50-6 career record, with his final match in 2005 ending in a loss to Kevin McBride. Meanwhile, Jones Jr, who has held multiple world championships in four different weight classes, has a 66-9 record to his name having won his final professional match in 2018 against Scott Sigmon.

The exhibition bout between the two greats will be supported and scored by the World Boxing Council with certain modifications to the general rules.

The eight-round fight will witness two minutes per round as opposed to the usual three. The fight which has been approved by the California State Athletic Commission, will not be contested for a title, but the winner is primed to bag a honorary belt made for the match.

The four-hour mega event will also witness a list of other outings, featuring – Jake Paul and Nate Robinson, Badou Jack and Blake McKernan, Viddal Riley and Rashad Coulter.

When is the Frontline Battle: Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr (according to IST)?

The event will go live in India on November 29, Sunday.

Where is the bout taking place?

It is taking place at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.

What time does the main card begin?

The event's main card will begin at 7:30 am IST (November 29).

Which TV channel will broadcast the event in India?

There will be no live telecast available in India.

Where will the event be streamed live online?

The event will be available for live streaming in India on BookMyShow Online.